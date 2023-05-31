close

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

India has been encouraging global companies to invest more in local manufacturing as a part of its efforts to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it is partnering with Xiaomi Corp's Indian arm to make and export phones for the Chinese firm.

The news, which boosted Dixon's shares by 4%, comes after Xiaomi India revealed plans to start making wireless audio products in the country by partnering with electronics manufacturer Optiemus.

Earlier in March, Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B. told Reuters that the company will open more stores beyond its current network of 20,000 retail partners and boost local procurement of mobile phone parts, in an effort to reduce costs.

 

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Xiaomi Dixon Technologies Smartphones made in India

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

