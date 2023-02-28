Xiaomi 13 Pro India pricing, launch offers, availability announced: Details

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday announced India pricing, launch offers, and availability details of its premium camera-focused smartphone, the 13 Pro. Launched globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the premium smartphone with camera system co-engineered with Leica would be available for purchase in India on March 10. Priced at Rs 79,999, the smartphone will be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration on India website, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi retail partner stores.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in limited stocks. It will be available with introductory offers, including up to Rs 12,000 exchange bonus exclusive to existing Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone owners. Ahead of the general availability, Xiaomi is offering a special early access sale on March 6 at 12 pm on Xiaomi website and select Xiaomi Homes and Mi Studios. In the sale, Xiaomi is offering an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box to the first 1000 buyers.

Besides, Xiaomi is offering instant cashback of Rs 10,000 to ICICI Bank cardholders on the purchase of Xiaomi 13 Pro that brings down the effective cost of ownership to Rs 69,999.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a second-generation camera system co-engineered with Leica. The smartphone features optical and computational capabilities with Leica true colour imaging, Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, Leica optics, and two Leica-tuned photographic styles. Below are the specifications:

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

It packs a 4,820 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It has a 6.73-inch two-side curved 1440p AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro India model does not come with an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. However, the company assures the phone has the protection in place equivalent to IP68. The phone will be available in ceramic white and ceramic black colours. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB-C port.

