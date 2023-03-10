Xiaomi 13 Pro review: Camera-focused phone that makes photography easy, fun

In 2022, Chinese electronics maker announced partnership with German company Leica, which manufactures cameras and optical lenses, to jointly develop camera-focused . The first smartphone with imaging system co-engineered by and Leica, named 12S Ultra, launched soon after. In a quick run, the company introduced the Xiaomi 13 Pro – its second-generation camera-focused smartphone. While the first-generation model never made it outside China, the Xiaomi 13 Pro made a global debut in February this year. It is the first smartphone to come out from the Xiaomi-Leica partnership that will be available in India, albeit in limited quantities only.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a second-generation smartphone with imaging system co-engineered by Xiaomi and Leica. It has a triple-camera array on the back, featuring 50-megapixel sensors of different configurations and focal lengths – 14mm (ultra-wide), 23mm (wide), and 75mm (telephoto). On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro covers length and breadth in terms of imaging-related features, but it is the ease-of-use that the smartphone has going for it. It is important because other with high-end camera systems require some technology awareness to deliver optimal results. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, however, is different because it simplifies the imaging experience for the users and allows them to make the most from its pro-grade camera system.

For example, the first interaction with the camera opens a pop-up that educates the users about the two available looks – Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant. The pop-up appears just once, while opening the camera app for the first time, but it does the job of simplifying the future experience for the user. The authentic look keeps the colours and other compositions closer to real for natural appeal. In the vibrant look, there are pronounced colours besides improved contrast and dynamic range in the images. Xiaomi made sure to make it easy for the users to switch between the two by including the option on the top-side menu on the camera interface.

The Xiaomi-Leica partnership in imaging does not end with just two photographic styles; there are new filters, watermarks, and shutter sound. Besides, there is a master-lens system in the portrait mode. There are four Leica-tuned filters – vivid, natural, black & white natural, and black & white high contrast. Simple to use, these filters add zing to the images and open options for the users to explore and experiment.

Likewise, the master-lens system in the portrait mode lets users go beyond generic without getting into the complexities of changing lenses. The system has four options – Black & White (35mm), Swirly Bokeh (50mm), Portrait (75mm), and Soft Focus (90mm). Each of these deliver a novel experience, unmatched by any other smartphone – especially in terms of portrait experience.

From ultra-wide-angle to close-ups, half-body portraits, and zoomed shots, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a versatile camera system that impresses on all fronts, irrespective of lighting conditions.

The Leica partnership is limited to photography, but videos are not after thought either. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the first smartphone in the Android space to support 4K 30fps video recording in Dolby Vision format. The video quality is good, but can be improved.

For a camera-centric premium smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro delivers on core competencies with clear focus on making everyday photography experience easy and fun. On other parameters, it is as good.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a bright and responsive 6.73-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen (1440p) of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is a two-side curved screen with support for commonly used high dynamic range formats – Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR, and HLG. The dazzling screen is complemented by stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The speakers are loud and clear, but lack balance. Nevertheless, if not better, the experience is on-par with other in the premium segment.

Performance is top-notch and consistent, but the phone tends to warm up after extended usage. Though a camera-focused smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro does not disappoint with gaming and multimedia experience. It is, however, a bit heavy and bulky and that came in way as a hindrance to the otherwise stellar experience. Speaking of experience, the Xiaomi 13 Pro boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14 interface. It is a brand new interface with new widgets, wallpapers, and tools for customisation. There are efforts visible in the UI with regard to bloatware, but these remain. The bloatware, therefore, is less of an issue here but the subtle third-party ads placement in system apps is a sign of worry because these hamper the experience that one expects from a premium smartphone.

Rounding up the package is a good on-battery time of about a day on mixed usage. Power-and-graphic intensive workloads drain the battery, and there the phone’s 120W fast wired charging proves efficient. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a novel imaging experience on top of a premium package. The smartphone makes everyday photography easy and fun. It opens new fronts in smartphone imaging for both amateurs and professionals to explore and experiment with. The camera-focused utilities make it what it is without casting a shadow on other parameters – design, display, performance, and battery life – where the phone shines as bright.