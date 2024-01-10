Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Launched in India on January 4, the Redmi Note 13 series smartphone from the stable of Xiaomi India are available for purchase from 12 pm onwards on January 10. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G are available on Flipkart, Xiaomi online store, and Xiaomi Retail Partners, and the Redmi Note 13 5G is available on Amazon India, Xiaomi online store, and Xiaomi Retail Partners.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is available in Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple with glass finish across colour variants. The Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G is available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black. The top-end Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is offered in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White with vegan leather finish on the Fusion Purple colour and glass finish on the other two.
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ models using ICICI cards. There is an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on the Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Prices
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Prices
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G: Prices
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54
Redmi Note 13 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz (refresh rates)
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54