Samsung to launch Galaxy F55 5G smartphone with vegan leather finish in May

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in India by early next month. The South Korean electronics maker has not shared details but confirmed a premium vegan leather finish with a stitched design that will be offered in two colourways. Samsung said that the new entrant in its F-series will offer various segment-leading features, however, did not provide any specification details. The smartphone will be available on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: What to expect
Based on the short video preview by Samsung, the Galaxy F55 5G would sport a triple-camera system on the rear. The company said that the phone will come in two colour options, which would include a tangerine colour as seen in the short video teaser. The smartphone is expected to be similar to the Galaxy M55 5G, which was launched in India recently.
According to news reports, the upcoming Galaxy F55 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It would sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display of 120Hz. For imaging, the Galaxy F55 5G is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it would likely sport a 50MP camera in a punch-hole design.
The Samsung Galaxy F55 will likely boast a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The smartphone is expected to be rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Protection: IP67
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

