Apple releases iOS 26.4 developer beta 2: Check features, how to upgrade

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.4 developer beta 2 update for eligible iPhones, bringing a mix of new features and minor interface changes. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the update expands RCS encryption testing and adds new accessibility controls. The developer beta 2 of iOS 26.4 also introduces design tweaks to native apps like the App Store and Games. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.4 developer beta 2: What’s new

End-to-End Encryption RCS: iOS 26.4 beta 2 has reportedly expanded RCS encryption testing. According to 9To5Mac, last week’s release added support for testing RCS encryption, but only for iPhone-to-iPhone communication. In this beta, RCS end-to-end encryption will become available for testing between Apple and Android devices. However, this feature is not shipping in the current release and will be available to customers in a future iOS update.

New accessibility option: Apple has also introduced a new accessibility option. In the Settings app, under Accessibility > Display & Text Size, there is now a toggle called “Reduce Highlighting Effects.” According to the report, this option is designed to reduce some of the visual effects around the edges of buttons and sliders, which may help users who prefer a simpler interface.

UI tweaks: Apple has reportedly included several minor tweaks in iOS 26.4 beta 2. In Dark Mode, menu popups in the Control Center now appear with a dark background. There are also slight changes to the Account Hub interface in the App Store.

Games App: Apple moved the Search bar back to the top of the Search tab in the App Store and integrated the Search tab into the bottom bar. With iOS 26.4 beta 2, the same Search bar and tab layout changes have now been applied to the Games app.

App Store and Apple Music: According to MacRumors, the “Apple Account” label in the App Store and Apple Music Account Hub is now left-aligned with a rainbow logo, matching Settings.

Playlist Playground: Playlist Playground in Apple Music allows users to type an idea, mood, or theme and receive automatic song suggestions for a curated playlist. The feature can also generate a 25-song playlist with a custom title. As per MacRumors, the feature remains limited to the US and is not yet available in Europe and other regions.

iOS 26.4 developer beta 2: Eligible models

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.4 developer beta 2: How to update