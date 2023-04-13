Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event today, launching TVs, Purifiers and more

Product launch at Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event

The first product to be launched in India at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event can be Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. The device comprises a 360-degree purifying system. The company promises to offer a sleek design and manageability with Xiaomi Home App.



The next product could be the Romba-inspired Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i with advanced sensors enhancing the cleaning experience for customers.



The Xiaomi Grooming Kit or electric trimmer is another product to be launched in the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event today. The product will have a better grip and include additional attachment heads for added versatility.



The company is also expanding its smart TV series by launching an all-new model of the Xiaomi X Pro series. The new model is expected to come with a sleek metal design, slim bezels, and a bigger screen.



The Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event will also launch new products such as Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV 5X Series, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera, and Mi Running Shoes.

Xiaomi is ready with its Smarter Living 2023 event to launch its latest internet of things (IoT) home products. The event coincides with the company’s global Smarter Living programme.You can watch the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST today, i.e., April 13. The company has hinted about some products it will unveil at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event.