Client conversations dominated by ChatGPT, says TCS COO Subramaniam



“In my conversation with clients over the last quarter, the conversation starts and stops with ChatGPT. It’s very clear that innovation is surpassing productivity. That kind of theme is what is spanning all these deal wins that we have, it's a huge amount of focus on cloud data. At the same time, you know, machine learning is a very important area of focus for people,” said Subramaniam. The chatter of ChatGPT is now an integral part of every deal that the country’s largest IT services firm gets into. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, the COO and executive director, TCS, says that these days client conversations start and stop with ChatGPT.



Subramaniam said that TCS has been working with AI for many years, and has also been working with generative AI. “Our product TCS Bancs extensively uses generative AI. Our endeavour has been to apply aspects of machine learning and deep learning to the data that we have built and raises the bar for delivery capabilities,” he said. He also confirmed that the company has started generating some revenue from the use of generative AI in client environment. He also added that clients are interested in knowing how ChatGPT and generative AI can be integrated into their offerings.



The one impact that he said will be evident soon with the use of generative AI is that every aspect and area that was not touched upon by technology, will not get impacted. He, however, added that ChatGPT is just like any other technology tool and as it matures TCS will also be ready for it. “As it matures, we will have a centre of excellence around it, we will have core competencies built around it and then see what are the drawbacks on it. What are the pros for it, and then use it the right way to deliver responsibly and meaningfully to our clients,” he said.

Milind Lakkad, CHRO, TCS said that the new technology does not ‘take away’ jobs but brings in changes. “We need to skill our employee base and based on that new value will get created for clients,” he added. One of the aspects that the tech world is still grappling with is how generative AI will impact people: will it take away jobs?