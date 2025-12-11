Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

According to a recent report, the Pixel 10a may arrive as a near-identical successor to the 9a. Expect similar hardware across display, cameras, and battery

Google Pixel 9a

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Google’s anticipated Pixel 10a, which is likely to launch next year, will reportedly be very similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. According to a report by 9To5Google, X user Evan Blass has sourced key specifications of the Pixel 10a — ahead of its official confirmation — from US telecom company Verizon. As per the leaked specifications, the Pixel 10a will sport the same screen as the Pixel 9a. Even the camera and battery are expected to remain similar.

Pixel 10a: What to expect

As per the report, the next-generation Google A-series smartphone is likely to sport a 6.3-inch 1080p pOLED panel. It may feature a dual-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The device is expected to ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 5,100mAh battery. Beyond basic details such as 5G support, the report does not disclose much else.
 
 
Google has not yet revealed which Tensor chip it will use in the Pixel 10a. According to 9To5Google, the Pixel 10a mirrors the Pixel 9a’s hardware almost entirely, and multiple reports have indicated that Google may reuse the Tensor G4 rather than adopt the newer TSMC-built G5 powering the flagship Pixel 10 lineup. Based on the recent information and CAD renders that surfaced in October, it appears that Google may stick to last year’s blueprint.

There is no timeline yet for when the Pixel 10a will launch or what upgrades — if any — will set it apart from the Pixel 9a. Google has not issued any official communication on the matter, so readers should treat this information with caution.

Pixel 10a: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch 1080p pOLED
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 48MP + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 5100mAh

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

