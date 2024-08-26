Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube hacked? Google's new AI assistant can help you recover channel

YouTube hacked? Google's new AI assistant can help you recover channel

Google has assured that efforts are underway to extend the feature to all users. At present, the AI assistant supports only the English language

YouTube

YouTube

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered chat assistant for YouTube creators, designed to assist with recovering hacked YouTube channels. According to a blog post detailing the new tool, Google stated that the support assistant will guide affected users through the process of re-securing their login details and help them recover their account.

The support assistant is currently in its testing phase and is available only to select YouTube creators. Google has assured that efforts are underway to extend the feature to all users. At present, the AI assistant supports only the English language.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
YouTube support assistant: How to recover a hacked YouTube channel
  • Open the YouTube Help webpage at support.google.com/youtube.
  • Log into your Google Account, if you have not already done so.
  • Open the Help Centre menu and scroll down to either "Fix a problem" or "Manage your account and settings."
  • Under this section, eligible accounts will find a new option, "Recover a hacked YouTube channel."
  • This new page includes a "Chat with our hacked channel assistant" button, which opens a chat window for the AI assistant.
Google mentioned that the tool will guide you through a series of questions about your account and YouTube channel to secure your login details and reverse any changes made by the hacker.

More From This Section

Representative Image

WhatsApp tests augmented reality video call effects, filters on iPhone app

Apple MacBook Pro M3, Apple, MacBook Pro 2023, new MacBook Pro

Apple to upgrade base Macs to 16GB RAM, starting from M4 models: Report

iPhone 15 Pro Max with Apple Intelligence

iPhone 16 series: Apple could weave sales pitch about intelligence features

Meta, Meta Quest 3, Meta AI, Meta AI chat bot, Meta VR headset, Meta Connect

Meta focuses on cheaper Quest models, halts work on Apple Vision Pro rival

Apple

Apple could launch iPhone 16 series, Watch 10, AirPods on Sep 10: Report

Additionally, Google advises users to check for signs of account compromise before starting the recovery process. If you notice changes such as an altered profile picture, channel description, AdSense settings, or videos that you did not post, it is likely that your Google Account has been hacked or compromised.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's YouTube debut breaks records, Nears 1 bn social media followers

Ashwini Vaishnaw

I&B ministry extends feedback deadline for Broadcasting Bill to October 15

Tech wrap Aug 12

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

YouTube Sleep Timer

YouTube tests sleep timer feature for premium members: Check how it works

Susan WojcickiSusan Wojcicki

Susan Wojcicki, internet pioneer at Google, Youtube passes away at 56

Topics : Google YouTube Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon