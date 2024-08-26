YouTube hacked? Google's new AI assistant can help you recover channel

Google has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered chat assistant for YouTube creators, designed to assist with recovering hacked YouTube channels. According to a blog post detailing the new tool, Google stated that the support assistant will guide affected users through the process of re-securing their login details and help them recover their account.

The support assistant is currently in its testing phase and is available only to select YouTube creators. Google has assured that efforts are underway to extend the feature to all users. At present, the AI assistant supports only the English language. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: YouTube updates audio eraser tool to help creators deal with copyrights

YouTube support assistant: How to recover a hacked YouTube channel

Open the YouTube Help webpage at support.google.com/youtube.

Log into your Google Account, if you have not already done so.

Open the Help Centre menu and scroll down to either "Fix a problem" or "Manage your account and settings."

Under this section, eligible accounts will find a new option, "Recover a hacked YouTube channel."

This new page includes a "Chat with our hacked channel assistant" button, which opens a chat window for the AI assistant.

Google mentioned that the tool will guide you through a series of questions about your account and YouTube channel to secure your login details and reverse any changes made by the hacker.

Additionally, Google advises users to check for signs of account compromise before starting the recovery process. If you notice changes such as an altered profile picture, channel description, AdSense settings, or videos that you did not post, it is likely that your Google Account has been hacked or compromised.