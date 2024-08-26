Apple will host its iPhone 16 series launch event on September 10, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Although Apple has not officially confirmed the date, the report indicates that the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. As with previous years, the keynote is expected to be livestreamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel for a global audience.

While the iPhone 16 series will likely be the highlight of the event, featuring advancements in artificial intelligence, Apple is also anticipated to unveil other ecosystem products, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and new third-generation AirPods. Here is what to expect from Apple’s September 10 launch event: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iPhone 16 Series

New Apple Silicon: The iPhone 16 line-up is expected to be powered by a new A18 series chip, which will be offered in different configurations in baseline and Pro models. The chips on the latter are expected to feature additional GPU cores for enhanced graphic processing.

Capture Button: A dedicated camera button is anticipated on the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to perform camera functions such as focusing and zooming.

Camera: While major changes in camera hardware are not expected, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to feature the same periscopic telephoto lens as the Pro Max model, offering 5x zoom. The standard models are expected to see a shift in camera module alignment, with sensors arranged vertically instead of diagonally.

Action Button: The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are expected to include the Action Button, which will replace the Mute Switch. This feature debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year.

Colours: A new Titanium Bronze colour option is expected for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, replacing the Titanium Blue of the current line.

Apple Watch Series 10

Design: The Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to increase in size, with the smaller model growing from 41mm to 45mm, and the larger model from 45mm to 49mm. The next-generation Apple Watch is also expected to have a slimmer case.

Display: The larger size will bring bigger displays to the Apple Watch Series 10 models. Additionally, Apple is expected to incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology in the OLED display for dynamic refresh rate adjustments.

Performance: The Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to feature a new S10 chip with a dedicated Neural Engine (Neural Processing Unit) for AI processing capabilities.

AirPods (Third-Generation)

Lineup: The third-generation AirPods are expected to include two models: a standard version and a new entry-level variant.

Active Noise Cancelling: The third-generation AirPods are anticipated to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), although the entry-level model may not include this feature.

USB-C: Consistent with Apple's move to replace the Lightning port with USB-C across its devices, the third-generation AirPods are expected to adopt USB-C this year.