Ronaldo's YouTube debut breaks records, Nears 1 bn social media followers

Ronaldo's YouTube debut breaks records, Nears 1 bn social media followers

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has already surpassed 28 million subscribers on YouTube, with his follower count projected to reach an amazing one billion over time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo was right when he said that he doesn’t follow the records – it’s the records that follow the Portuguese football star. The Al Nassr and Portugal forward has created a social media storm after his YouTube channel garnered 10 million subscribers within an astonishing 10 hours of the account being made public for the fans.

Record-breaking Ronaldo
 
Ronaldo has already reached more than 28 million subscribers on YouTube, and the numbers are expected to keep increasing as time goes by. While the football star received a YouTube Gold Play Button after reaching a million followers in less than 90 minutes of the channel being created, he will also get his hands on a Diamond Play Button, which is awarded to YouTubers for reaching 10 million subscribers.

A feat that takes people several years to achieve has been accomplished by the 39-year-old within 10 hours.

‘Real Ronaldo’ behind the scene

Ronaldo has started to post content on his channel, where he promises his fans to upload some behind-the-scenes footage so that fans can see the “real Cristiano Ronaldo” as well. The channel will also feature Cristiano’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, along with his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Before Cristiano’s channel was created, the person who reached 10 million subscribers in the least time was MrBeast, who achieved the feat in 132 days. He currently has the most subscribers on YouTube, with 311 million so far. However, with Ronaldo smashing MrBeast’s record by a mile, things could take a turn soon.

Social media following to reach 1 bn
 
Ronaldo is also ahead of renowned athletes like Tom Brady (47k) and his old rival Lionel Messi (2.5m).

While Ronaldo’s YouTube channel is creating buzz, he already has a huge fan base on other social media platforms like Twitter (112.6m), Facebook (170m), and Instagram (636m). His overall followers on social media are about to reach an amazing one billion, which is incredible for an athlete.

Topics : Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

