Zoom introduces gen-AI powered 'Docs' for workplace collaboration: Details

Zoom Docs is an AI collaborative document editor, powered by the company's generative AI assistant called Zoom AI Companion

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Zoom has introduced a new feature to enhance workplace collaboration. The video conferencing platform added a new tool called Zoom Docs, which is an AI collaborative document editor powered by the company's generative AI assistant called Zoom AI Companion. Zoom Docs will allow users to let artificial intelligence generate a document collating information discussed in the meeting.

With Docs, sharing of files with all the participants in the meeting will become easier. Users can also edit or note down content on these shared files using generative AI. With Zoom Docs, users can also access customisable templates for various meeting types and project updates. Features within Zoom Docs include multi-language translation support, different layouts with various content blocks and integration with apps such as Google Drive and Figma. Users can also ask Zoom’s AI Companion to track progress of tasks, make tables and checklists and generate transcripts of meetings.
The new set of collaborative features are available for Zoom workplace app version 6.1.6 or later. Users with Basic free accounts are allowed to create up to 10 shared docs without AI functionalities and the complete set of features will be available to paid Zoom Workplace plan subscribers. There will be no additional charge for Zoom Docs if a user already has a Zoom Workplace paid license.

Many organisations had to use other workplace tools even if they used Zoom for meetings. This will offer users more options of collaborative tools at one place. Google and Microsoft already offer AI features within their workplace collaborative platforms Google Workspace and Microsoft Teams respectively.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

