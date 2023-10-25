CMF by Nothing Watch Pro review: A feature-packed smartwatch on budget

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing recently launched its maiden smartwatch under its sub-brand CMF. Named the CMF Watch Pro, the smartwatch is offered in metallic grey and dark grey (review unit) colour options at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499. This budget smartwatch comes in a tightly packed cardboard box together with charging cable and a user guide. Compatible with devices based on iOS 13 and above and Android 8.0 and above, the CMF Watch Pro seems like a good option in the budget segment to experience smartwatch. Is it? Let us find out:

Design

For a budget smartwatch, the CMF Watch Pro has a premium design. It has a rectangular case with curved corners, featuring a large AMOLED display of 410 x 502 resolution. Though the watch has a bulky profile, it is lightweight at 47g. Its straps, made of silicone, are interchangeable.

The watch has speaker and microphone built-in for Bluetooth calling function. It has a button on the right side for navigating the app menu and returning to the home screen. On the underside, there is a heart rate sensor and a two-pin magnetic charging connector.





The top profile is dominated by the display with symmetrical bezels on all sides. The watch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

While the overall build and finish is good, the straps do not feel very comfortable as they need to be tucked inwards. Colour is a subjective choice, but orange colour may not cater to everyone's aesthetic preferences.

Display and Audio

The CMF Watch Pro sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display of 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. In outdoor settings, the brightness is suitable for viewing and can be adjusted by swiping from the top. In dim surroundings, however, the brightness even at lowest levels seems too intense.

It is a touchscreen with support for gesture navigation for ease of use. Swiping inwards from the sides moves the window to widgets, whereas swiping down shows a quick access menu with option to adjust screen brightness, enable/disable do not disturb mode, view battery life, turn torch on/off, and go-to settings. Swiping up on the home window shows app notifications.

Coming to the audio, the built-in speaker is loud and clear. Answering a call on the watch is an option, and the watch delivers a good experience.

Pairing and Connectivity

For connectivity, one needs to download the CMF app from the App Store or the Play Store and give necessary permission. Once the device is paired, you get full access to all its supported features such as watch faces.

App and utility

The app is loaded with features, including health tracking that covers sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels. There are 37 watch faces to choose from, and after the new updates (Version: V11.0.0.40), there are few more added with support for customisation. You can change the widgets by long-pressing the watch face, and even easily through the app.

Other features include Cloud watch dials, photo album watch dials, switching watch dials, breathing training, message notifications, phone music control, timer, stopwatch, alarms, weather updates, Find My Phone, flashlight, activity tracking, notifications, and an always-on display. It also offers remote camera control features.





Regarding health-and-fitness features, the watch monitors heart rate and blood oxygen saturation in real time. It can track sleep patterns and stress levels, as well as steps, minutes, calories, and distance. However, it is important to note that the blood oxygen tracker may not be entirely accurate.

The watch supports GPS for outdoor activities such as hockey, baseball, basketball, hiking, and more.

Battery

Powered by a 340 mAh battery, the CMF Watch Pro delivers an excellent on-battery time. With minimal features on it, the battery lasts for around 12 days. While using features continuously like the heart monitor, exercise tracking and always-on, the battery lasts up to 5 days.

Verdict

The CMF Watch Pro is a no-frills smartwatch that does not cut corners on essentials such as Bluetooth calling, watch faces, and health-and-fitness tracking features. It is easy to use and offers a good on-battery time. Therefore, it is a good option for those looking for a feature-packed smartwatch on budget.