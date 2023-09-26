close
CMF by Nothing goes official, debuts Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65W GaN

The CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro will be availability starting September 30, with limited drops at Delhi store at special launch prices that includes up to Rs 500 off

CMF products will be available on sale for everyone starting with Big Billion Days on Flipkart and on Myntra

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Nothing on September 26 debuts its sub-brand CMF. Under the brand, the London-based consumer technology start-up launched the CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro, and CMF Power 65W GaN. The CMF Watch Pro is offered in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey colours at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. The CMF Buds Pro are offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours at Rs 3,499. The CMF Power 65W GaN charger is offered in Dark Grey and Orange at Rs 2,999.
The CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro will be availability starting September 30, with limited drops at Delhi store at special launch prices that includes up to Rs 500 off.
All three products will in available in the limited period sale on Flipkart and Myntra. Customers can avail early access and purchase the CMF Buds Pro, Watch Pro, Power 65W GaN on Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at 12 PM. In the limited period sale, the products will be available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 for CMF Buds Pro, Rs 3,999 for Watch Pro (Dark Grey), Rs 4,499 for Watch Pro (Metallic Grey) and Rs 2,699 for Power 65W GaN (Orange).
CMF products will be available on sale for everyone starting with Big Billion Days on Flipkart and on Myntra. CMF by Nothing will also be available at offline stores, including Vijay Sales.
CMF Watch Pro: Specifications and features
The Watch Pro from CMF is a budget smartwatch based on 1.96-inch AMOLED display of up to 60Hz refresh rate and over 600 nits peak brightness. The watch boasts accelerometer sensor and heart rate sensor, which doubles up to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). Powered by a 340 mAh battery, the smartwatch weighs 47g. The watch is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

As for the health and fitness features, the watch is said to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen saturation in real time. Besides, it is capable of tracking sleep and stress. The watch supports GPS for outdoor activities such as hockey, baseball, basketball, hiking, and more.  The watch supports Bluetooth calling and Nothing said the CMF Watch Pro uses AI to improve the calls quality by cancelling the environmental noise using in-built microphone. Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.3 and CMF Watch app.
Other features include Cloud watch dials, photo album watch dials, switching watch dials, breathing training, message notifications, phone music control, timer, stopwatch, alarms, weather, Find My Phone, flashlight, and remote camera control.
The CMF Watch Pro is compatible with smartphones based on iOS 13 and above and Android 8.0 and above.
CMF Buds Pro: Specifications and features
The CMF Buds Pro support hybrid active noise cancelation (ANC) – up to 45dB with a maximum range of 5000Hz. Nothing said the earbuds feature LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) + PU (Polyurethane) audio drivers, which are powered by its Ultra Bass Technology. The Buds Pro feature a 6-mic setup with Nothing’s Clear Voice Technology. The wireless earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.3, and supports the Nothing X app for touch control customisation options and other features such as equalizer control and low latency mode. The earbuds are IP54 rated for resistance against water and dust.
While each buds are powered by 55 mAh battery, the Buds Pro packs an addition 460 mAh battery. Nothing said the earbuds would deliver an on-battery time of 6.5 hours with ANC on, and total of 22 hours with the case. The case supports fast charging – up to five-hour runtime on a quick 10 minutes charge.
CMF Power 65W GaN Charger: Details
The CMF Power 65W GaN Charger weighs around 150g and it is offered in Dark Grey and Orange colour options, with the latter being exclusively available in India. The CMF Charger features two USB-C Ports and a USB-A port for power output. The charger supports a maximum of 65W power delivery through the USB-C ports, while the USB-A port supports a maximum of 36W.
When using multiple ports simultaneously, the USB-C1 port gets the priority as it delivers 45W while the USB-C2 port peaks out at 20W. The USB-A, when used together with USB-C1, delivers 18W of peak power. The combination of USB C2 and USB A allows 15W power delivery through each of the port.
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

