Apple event on October 30: 24-inch iMac, MacBook Pro, and M3 chip expected

Apple is hosting an event on October 30 where the American technology giant is expected to announce devices in the Mac line of computers powered by a new M-series chip. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter stated that Apple would announce a 24-inch iMac model with an upgraded chipset by the end of this month.

Earlier, Gurman said that the upcoming iMac would skip the M2-line chips and feature the M3 series chipset instead. The upcoming event “Scary Fast” tagline is a possible indication of the new chip. Besides the 2023 iMac, Apple is expected to announce M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro.





Also Read: Apple working on gen-AI integration, iMac, and next-gen iPads: Report Calling it special, the Apple Scary Fast event on October 30 would livestream on Apple website. The event livestream might also be available on YouTube, like previous Apple events, but Apple has not confirmed the same. In its event invite sent on October 24, Apple said, “You’re invited to watch a special Apple event online. Tune in at Apple.com.” The event would kick off at 5:00 pm (PT), which means 5:30 am (IST) on October 31.

Apart from the iMac, Apple is reportedly working on next-generation MacBook Air models with M3 chips. However, these are not expected to launch until early 2024. A larger "pro" version of the iMac with a 32-inch display is also in the works and would reportedly arrive in either 2024 or 2025.

Besides Macs, Apple is working on the 11th generation iPad, seventh-generation iPad mini, and the sixth-generation iPad Air. These are likely to arrive next year.

Apple is reportedly also working on an AI-integrated version of Siri, which would roll out as soon as next year together with other gen-AI tools and apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple's senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, John Giannandrea, and senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, are leading the company's efforts to integrate AI with iOS.

The AI features might include more effective auto complete sentences using Siri and Messages app, auto-generated playlists in Apple Music and AI-based writing assistant in apps like Pages and keynote.