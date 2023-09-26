Lenovo Tab P12 review: Big screen tablet good for entertainment and more

The Tab P12 is a midrange Android tablet from Chinese electronic maker Lenovo. Priced at Rs 34,999, the tablet boasts MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big 12.7-inch 3K resolution display of 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is positioned as a big screen device good for productivity and entertainment. Is it? Let us find out:
Display
Display size and picture quality is probably the most significant selling point for the Lenovo Tab P12. The tablet features a large and pixel-rich 12.7-inch LCD panel, which is bright and colourful. Though a midrange tablet, its display quality is on par with what some of the premium brands offer in their premium tablets. Complementing the visual experience are the add-on features such as video quality enhancement feature available in the display settings that upscale and sharpen lower-resolution content. The only trade-off on the otherwise stellar display is its 60Hz refresh rate. It is immediately noticeable, especially if you have a smartphone with display of refresh rate higher than 60Hz.
Design
The Lenovo Tab P12 has a metallic body with matte finish on the back. The frame is rounded on the border, making it easy to hold and operate. This is important since the tablet has a large footprint. The tablet is thin (6.9mm), which aids portability. The robust build adds to the device's premium feel, but it does lean towards the heavier side, which might pose some discomfort during prolonged use.
Audio
In the audio department, the Lenovo Tab P12 shines. It has a JBL-tuned quad-speaker setup powered by Dolby Atmos. The audio quality is phenomenal with good loudness, balanced output, and clear channel separation. While there is minimal audio distortion, audiophiles may prefer external speakers or headphones for a more robust bass output.
Performance
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Lenovo Tab P12 handles multitasking and high-resolution content streaming with ease. However, it falls short when it comes to gaming. Fire up a graphics-intensive game, and the tablet starts heating up quickly, making it uncomfortable to hold during extended gaming sessions.
Battery
Lenovo packs a generous 10,200mAh capacity battery in the Tab P12 that is good for about eight hours screen-on time on mixed usage. Enabling ‘Video Upscaling’ feature and using the tab to the max of its potential leads to battery drain, yet it delivers good on-battery time. The tablet supports 45W charging, but comes with a 20W charging adapter. This charger takes more than three hours to full charge the battery. With a compatible 45W charger, the battery takes about 1.5 hours to charge full.
Utility
While the tablet does its job, it features a USB-C 2.0 port, which may not be the speediest option for data transfers via cable. The fingerprint sensor, conveniently integrated into the power button, works well. However, facial recognition seems hit-and-miss. The Tab P12 sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP sensor on the front. While they exist, both the sensors fall short on imaging capabilities. These are, however, modest to scan documents and attend video calls.
Verdict
The Lenovo Tab P12 offers an impressive display and audio experience, making it a solid big-screen device for entertainment needs. Its sleek design and build quality add to its appeal. However, it falls short in gaming performance and charging speed. If you prioritise media consumption to gaming, the Tab P12 is a good midrange tablet option.