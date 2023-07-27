South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced the prices of its Galaxy Tab S9 series in India. The tablets are now available for pre-booking in the country. The series comprises of three models, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All three models boasts its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, IP68-rated ingress protection, and supports for S Pen.The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order online on the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. Besides, the tablets are available for pre-booking at select offline retail stores. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul LIVE: Foldables, watches, tablets go officialSamsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pricing and pre-book offersThe Galaxy Tab S9 is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricingGalaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 72,999Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 85,999Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 83,999Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 96,999As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 5,000 in trade-in deals.Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details hereSamsung Galaxy Tab S9+: Pricing and pre-book offersThe Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB on-board storage configuration. Below are the pricingGalaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 90,999Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 104,999As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 11,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 7,000 in trade-in deals.Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pricing and pre-book offersThe Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricingGalaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 108,999Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 122,999Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 119,999Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 133,999As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 8,000 in trade-in deals.Also Read: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in IndiaSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Specifications Galaxy Tab S9Galaxy Tab S9+Galaxy Tab S9 UltraDisplay11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)OSAndroid 13.0Dimensions165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mmWeight498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)Rear camera13MP AF13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-WideFront camera12MP Ultra-Wide12MP + 12MP Ultra-WideRAM8GB and 12GB12GB12GB and 16GBStorage128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB256GB and 512, expandable up to 1TB256GB, 512GB and 1TB, expandable up to 1TBProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery8,400mAh (typical)10,090mAh (typical)11,200mAh (typical)Connectivity5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3ColourBeige, GraphiteSoundQuad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby AtmosSecuritySamsung KnoxBiometricFingerprint on Display (FOD)