iQOO Z7 Pro review: Good entry-level gaming phone, but not an all-rounde

The Z7 Pro from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, a Chinese smartphone brand, is tailored for young gamers seeking an affordable, gaming-centric device. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and Rs 24,999 for the top-end model (8GB RAM + 256GB storage). The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 system-on-chip and boasts a 4,600 mAh battery with support for fast wired charging, dual 5G SIM slots, and a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in graphite matte and blue lagoon colours, and this review is based on the former with 256GB of onboard storage.

Design

The iQOO Z7 Pro features a thin and lightweight design, exuding premium construction quality. It sports a matte finish on the back cover that feels smooth to the touch but does not attract fingerprint marks or smudges. The camera island on the back houses twin-camera rings paired with an unconventional circular flashlight called AURA light.

The front of the phone is dominated by a two-sided curved AMOLED display, which eliminates side bezels and leaves narrow borders on the top and bottom. It features a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor that is fast and accurate.

Regarding the frame, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses volume rockers and the power button on the right side. The bottom side hosts the SIM tray, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The phone boasts an IP52 rating, offering resistance against minor water splashes and dust.

Display and Audio

The iQOO Z7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a two-sided curved panel, providing an extended viewing experience without distractions in horizontal orientation. The display is bright and vivid, with good sunlight legibility, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience regardless of external lighting conditions. The phone supports dynamic refresh rate optimisation for power efficiency and a smooth experience. While it works fine in routine use, switching to 120Hz from display settings delivers the best experience.

In terms of audio, the iQOO Z7 Pro features a single speaker that is loud and clear but falls short of the vastness and audio quality of the stereo speakers found in most smartphones in its segment. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, and there is no support for FM radio.

Camera

The iQOO Z7 Pro boasts a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor of an f/2.5 aperture.

Since the rear camera system lacks an ultra-wide-angle sensor, the phone's imaging relies on the performance of the main camera sensor. It performs well for everyday use and works effectively in all lighting conditions, thanks to OIS. Night photography maintains a natural look without excessive brightening or oversaturation, retaining details and colours even without the use of the rear LED light. In low-light conditions, there is a decrease in details, but the images still turn out decently.

For portraits, the main camera sensor captures a natural shallow depth-of-field. The phone offers a live photo feature that records moments before the photo is taken to add context to the images. It can be activated by long pressing the shutter icon in live photo mode. Additionally, there is support for dual-view videos and photos, allowing for the simultaneous use of the rear and front cameras in a single frame.

However, since the phone lacks an ultra-wide-angle camera, it may not be suitable for capturing wider scenes like cityscapes and landscapes. Moreover, there is no macro camera sensor, limiting the ability to take close-up shots. That said, the overall imaging performance falls short of what you might expect in a midrange smartphone.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 system-on-chip, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers a balanced combination of performance and efficiency. In terms of mobile gaming, it excels, handling high-definition graphics in supported games without noticeable lag. The phone includes a built-in “Monster Mode”, optimising performance without compromising battery life.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on the Android 13 operating system. The interface is user-friendly and loaded with customisation options for a personalised experience.

Complementing its performance is good on-battery time. With a 4,600 mAh battery, the smartphone easily lasts through a full day on a single charge. When it comes to charging, the included 66W wired charger enables swift charging, capable of replenishing the battery from zero to 100 per cent in under 50 minutes.

Verdict

The iQOO Z7 Pro is a solid gaming smartphone but falls short in some areas, particularly in imaging and audio – lacking an ultra-wide-angle camera and featuring only a mono speaker. Nevertheless, its thin and lightweight construction and balanced performance give it an edge over peers in the same segment. However, there are still better options available in the market to consider.