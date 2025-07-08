Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 1,060 people killed in war with Israel, death toll could rise: Iran govt

1,060 people killed in war with Israel, death toll could rise: Iran govt

During the war, Iran downplayed the effects of Israel's 12-day bombardment of the country, which decimated its air defences, destroyed military sites and damaged its nuclear facilities

Israel-Iran conflict

Death toll may reach 1,100 given how severely some people were wounded, warned Saeed Ohadi, head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Iran's government has issued a new death toll for its war with Israel, saying at least 1,060 people were killed and warning that the figure could rise.

Saeed Ohadi, the head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, gave the figure in an interview aired by Iranian state television late Monday. 

Ohadi warned the death toll may reach 1,100 given how severely some people were wounded.

During the war, Iran downplayed the effects of Israel's 12-day bombardment of the country, which decimated its air defences, destroyed military sites and damaged its nuclear facilities. Since a ceasefire took hold, Iran slowly has been acknowledging the breadth of the destruction, though it still has not said how much military materiel it lost. 

 

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from multiple rounds of unrest in Iran, has said 1,190 people were killed, including 436 civilians and 435 security force members. The attacks wounded another 4,475 people, the group said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

