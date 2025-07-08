Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a US -backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others. (Image: ANI)

Tel Aviv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST



Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes at two locations in the territory killed 18 people. 

 

Israeli media said the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Media said militants also opened fire on the reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a US - backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory. 

 

The soldiers' deaths came roughly two weeks after Israel reported once of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed when a Palestinian attacker attached a bomb to their armoured vehicle.

Health officials at the Nasser Hospital, where victims of the Israeli strikes were taken, said one of the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people. A separate strike in Khan Younis killed four people, including a mother, father, and their two children.

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others, according to a statement by Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

