1 accident reported for every 1.26 mn flights operated in 2023: IATA

Releasing the data, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday said there were no hull losses or fatal accidents involving passenger jet aircraft in 2023

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in 2023, jet operations saw no hull losses or fatalities and added that "2023 also saw the lowest fatality risk and 'all accident' rate on record"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

There was one accident for every 1.26 million flights operated globally in 2023 and it was the lowest rate in more than a decade, according to airlines' grouping IATA.
Releasing the data, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday said there were no hull losses or fatal accidents involving passenger jet aircraft in 2023.
"However, there was a single fatal accident involving a turboprop aircraft, resulting in 72 fatalities. There were 37 million aircraft movements in 2023 (jet and turboprop), an increase of 17 per cent on the previous year," it said in a release.
IATA represents around 320 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.
"The all accident rate was 0.80 per million sectors in 2023 (one accident for every 1.26 million flights), an improvement from 1.30 in 2022 and the lowest rate in over a decade. This rate outperformed the five-year (2019-2023) rolling average of 1.19 (an average one accident for every 8,80,293 flights)," the release said.
In 2023, a single fatal accident occurred on a turboprop aircraft, resulting in 72 fatalities.
"This is reduced from five fatal accidents in 2022 and an improvement on the five-year average (2019-2023) which was five," it said.
IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in 2023, jet operations saw no hull losses or fatalities and added that "2023 also saw the lowest fatality risk and 'all accident' rate on record".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Accident flights IATA Aviation industry

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

