Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County

Trump Golf Club shooting

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet. Representative image. Image: Bloomberg

AP Hickory (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person is dead and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

 

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumForeign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa

Statsguru: Why foreign students are 'golden goose' for the US economy

PSG fans cause chaos in Paris after Champions League win

2 dead, 550 held after PSG's Champions League win leads to chaos in France

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial, proceedings aired live on TV

Fishermen in Senegal, Africa, fishing

New gas project off Senegal sparks fears among local fishing communities

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran FM stresses continued cooperation with IAEA amid rising uranium stock

Topics : United States Mass shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon