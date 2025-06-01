Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump, Xi likely to speak soon on minerals trade dispute, says Bessent

Trump, Xi likely to speak soon on minerals trade dispute, says Bessent

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said he believes President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak soon to iron out trade issues including a dispute over critical minerals. 
President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals. 
"What China is doing is they are holding back products that are essential for the industrial supply chains of India, of Europe. And that is not what a reliable partner does," Bessent said in an interview on Sunday with CBS' "Face the Nation." "I am confident that when President Trump and Party Chairman Xi have a call, that this will be ironed out. But the fact that they are withholding some of the products that they agreed to release during our agreement - maybe it's a glitch in the Chinese system, maybe it's intentional. We'll see after the President speaks with the party chairman." Trump said on Friday he was sure that he would speak to Xi. China said in April that the two leaders had not had a conversation recently. 
 
Asked if a talk with Xi was on Trump's schedule, Bessent said, "I believe we'll see something very soon."

More From This Section

PSG fans cause chaos in Paris after Champions League win

2 dead, 550 held after PSG's Champions League win leads to chaos in France

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial, proceedings aired live on TV

Fishermen in Senegal, Africa, fishing

New gas project off Senegal sparks fears among local fishing communities

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran FM stresses continued cooperation with IAEA amid rising uranium stock

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina charged with 'crimes against humanity' during 2024 protests

Topics : Donald Trump United States Xi Jinping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon