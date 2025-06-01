Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 2 dead, 550 held after PSG's Champions League win leads to chaos in France

2 dead, 550 held after PSG's Champions League win leads to chaos in France

Celebrations in French capital take a chaotic turn after PSG secures a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final

PSG fans cause chaos in Paris after Champions League win

In Paris, 491 people were arrested as thousands of fans flooded the Champs-Élysées and surrounding areas. (Photo: X/@LBleuBlancRouge)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two people died and more than 550 were arrested across France as celebrations marking Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League victory descended into widespread unrest on Saturday night, French media reported.
 
PSG secured a record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena, lifting Europe’s top club trophy for the first time in its history. But what began as jubilant street celebrations quickly spiralled into violence, particularly in the French capital.
 
In Paris, 491 people were arrested as thousands of fans flooded the Champs-Élysées and surrounding areas, reported France 24. Police clashed with groups throwing fireworks and other projectiles, eventually deploying water cannons to disperse crowds attempting to reach the Arc de Triomphe. 
 

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

Macron touts 'positive new' Asia-Europe alliance amid US-China rivalry

France, no smoking, anti-smoking

France to ban smoking in public spaces where kids are present from July 1

gavel law cases

French court to deliver verdict in child abuse case involving 299 victims

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Russia mocks Macron over viral clip of him getting 'a right hook' from wife

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former union minister M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

 
The police described many of those detained as "troublemakers" in possession of illegal fireworks or involved in public disorder. Scuffles also broke out near PSG’s home ground, the Parc des Princes, where around 48,000 supporters had watched the match on giant screens.
 

Fatal incidents during celebrations

 
Authorities confirmed two deaths linked to the night’s events. In Paris, a man riding a scooter died after being hit by a car in the city’s 15th arrondissement, just a few kilometres from the main fan gatherings.
 
Meanwhile, in the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a gathering celebrating the win. Prosecutors said the attack occurred shortly after the match, though it was not immediately clear if it was directly linked to the football celebrations. The perpetrator remains at large. 
In a separate incident in Grenoble, a car struck a group of celebrating fans, injuring four people from the same family, two of them seriously. The driver, who turned himself in, was arrested. Investigators believe the act was unintentional and confirmed the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
 

Stadium Scene Marred by Pitch Invasion Attempt

 
Back in Munich, celebrations were briefly disrupted when thousands of PSG fans attempted to rush the pitch following the final whistle. Police had pre-positioned themselves in front of the PSG supporters’ section but struggled to hold back the crowd as they surged forward after the trophy presentation. 
 
Players had already retreated to the dressing room, cutting short initial celebrations. Order was later restored, and the team returned to the field to celebrate with the trophy.

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial, proceedings aired live on TV

Fishermen in Senegal, Africa, fishing

New gas project off Senegal sparks fears among local fishing communities

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran FM stresses continued cooperation with IAEA amid rising uranium stock

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina charged with 'crimes against humanity' during 2024 protests

Pete Hegseth

China says Hegseth touting Cold War mentality in calling it 'threat'

Topics : France Paris Saint Germain Paris Paris riots Uefa Champions League BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon