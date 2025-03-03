Monday, March 03, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / One killed, four injured in Israel stabbing attack; suspect shot dead

One killed, four injured in Israel stabbing attack; suspect shot dead

The attack in Israel happened amid heightened regional tensions over the ceasefire situation in Gaza

Israel Flag, Israel

The stabbing occurred at a central transit hub, and police are treating it as a militant attack. | Photo: Shutterstock

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

A man in his sixties lost his life, and four others sustained injuries in a stabbing incident on Monday in Haifa, northern Israel, according to police. Authorities confirmed that the attacker was killed, according to a report by The Associated Press.  
 
The stabbing occurred at a central transit hub, and police are treating it as a militant attack. A security guard and a civilian fatally shot the assailant, who was identified as an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned to the country after spending time abroad.   
 
 
The attack happened amid heightened regional tensions over the ceasefire situation in Gaza. The militant group Hamas praised the incident but did not claim responsibility.  Two assailants were responsible for the attack — one opened fire while the other stabbed pedestrians, according to a report by The Times of Israel. It remains unclear who killed one of the attackers. Witnesses informed local media that the assailant shouted "Allahu Akbar" before beginning the stabbing spree.  

The victims included a man and a woman, both around 30 years old, and a 15-year-old boy, whose condition is reported to be critical.   
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed condolences to the victim’s family and wished a swift recovery for the four injured individuals.  
 
"We will continue to fight those who seek to take our lives everywhere — and we will defeat them," said Netanyahu.  
 
This marks the first fatal attack in Israel since the ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas took effect in Gaza on 19 January.  

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel terror attacks Gaza Israel-Palestine

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

