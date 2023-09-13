12 killed in Vietnam's Hanoi after fire burns 9-storey apartment building

A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam's capital killed about 12 people and injured more than 50, state media reported Wednesday.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue operations were continuing, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Authorities have not confirmed an exact death toll.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi. It wasn't immediately clear how much of the building had burned.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were hospitalized for their injuries, state media said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

A deadly fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam's Binh Duong province killed 32 people last year.

Also Read Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China Taparia family buys India's costliest apartment worth Rs 369 cr in Mumbai Average apartment size rises 5% annually in Jan-Mar 2023: Anarock Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed Higher investment means Hyundai could get $2.1 bn to make EVs in Georgia Parents tell children there's no going back: Police on suicides in Kota Russia to help North Korea build satellites, says President Vladimir Putin Putin gives Kim Jong Un tour of rocket launch center as leaders meet Crimea shipyard burning after Ukrainian attack and 24 injured: Official