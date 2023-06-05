19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

A landslide tore through a mining company's worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province's Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

Also Read Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation Steady rains set off mudslides, killing at least 36 in southern Peru Geological Survey of India plans to launch landslide warning system in 2026 US fighter jet scramble: No survivors found after plane crashes in Virginia Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO today, hires key aide Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear on Kyiv counteroffensive World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future Latest LIVE: Indian Railways resumes service on Balasore rail lines