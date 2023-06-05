close

BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday waved at passengers and crew and prayed for their safe journey, as services resumed following repair of the damaged tracks on both the up and down lines, 51 hours after the horrific triple train accident in Balasore left 275 dead and more than 1,000 injured.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Railways minister said work on reconstruction of the damaged tracks started soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out instructions to that effect.

Russia says it thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it's unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare early morning video Monday, said its forces pushed back a large scale Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall.

Topics : Indian Railways Odisha Russia Ukraine Conflict Railway Minister

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

