2 people killed, 5 others injured in US-Mexico border city shooting

Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting in Yuma, a US-Mexico border city in Arizona, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in a neighbourhood at about 10:54 p.m. local time Saturday (0554 GMT Sunday) and found several people with gunshot wounds, the Yuma Police Department said in a press statement on Sunday.

Two male victims, aged 19 and 20 respectively, were pronounced dead in a local hospital shortly after being sent there, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

A third victim, a 16-year-old male, was sent to the hospital and later flown to Phoenix, the capital of the southwestern US state, with life-threatening injuries, it said.

The other victims, aged 15, 19, 18, and 16, had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said an investigation was underway, and no suspects were in custody at the time of the press statement.

