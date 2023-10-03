close
2023 Nobel Prize in medicine goes to Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó for their contributions to the development of the highly effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

Nobel Prizes for 2023 in Medicine or Physiology

Photo: Twitter/@NobelPrize

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

