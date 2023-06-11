close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

28 killed, 140 injured as rain, thunderstorms hits parts of Pakistan

As many as 28 people were killed and more than 140 injured as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported

ANI Asia
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 28 people were killed and more than 140 injured as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

As per the provincial disaster management authority, 25 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP's Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat while 145 were injured. It added that at least 69 houses were partially damaged by the rain, Geo News reported.

As per PDMA's breakdown, 15 people died and 100 were injured in Bannu. It also added that 68 houses were partially damaged in the area. Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 42 others were wounded in the Lakki Marwat district.

Meanwhile, in Karak, four people died and one person was injured. In, Dera Ismail Khan a child died due to the rains, two people were injured and one house was partially damaged.

The Rescue 1122 official said that all stations of their Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert to deal with any untoward incident. He said relief activities continued as roof collapses due to heavy rain took place at many places in Lakki Marwat Bannu and other parts of the province.According to the official, Rescue 1122's search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured people are being taken to the hospital for treatment after providing them medical aid on the site, Geo News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah said that a high alert had been issued in the hospitals of the affected districts. He said that the interim government was in contact with the authorities of the affected regions.

Also Read

Seven TTP militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

2 killed as Pak Taliban militants take hostages at counter-terrorism centre

Afghanistan's Taliban regime warns Pakistan of consequences if attacked

Taliban terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 4 policemen, injures 6

TTP aims to push Pakistan govt out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: US report

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases

Researchers find long COVID could be caused by virus lingering in body

PM Prachanda lauds India's commitment to import clean energy from Nepal

Meanwhile, heavy rains along with strong winds battered several regions of Punjab, including Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts. Three girls died after a wall of their house collapsed due to torrential rains in Chan village of the Khushab district of the province.

At least 10 people were injured due to rain-related incidents in Gujranwala district. Heavy rains and strong winds affected the electricity supply in various areas, as per the Geo News report.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and expressed regret over the loss of life and property in rain-related incidents, as per the Geo News report.

He said, "The people of Lakki Marwat will not be left alone in the hour of trouble," Geo News quoted his official statement. He instructed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take urgent steps to deal with any untoward situation.

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Rain

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian hockey team suffers 2-3 defeat to Netherlands in FIH Pro League

Hardik Singh (8) of India with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a matc
2 min read

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

2 held from Mumbai suburb for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Most Popular

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash
2 min read

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
2 min read

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman calls on China to help shape AI safety guidelines

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon