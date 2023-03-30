close

Taliban terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 4 policemen, injures 6

Taliban terrorists opened fire at a vehicle ferrying security forces in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least four policemen, including an officer, and wounding six others

Press Trust of India Peshawar
The discussions in Doha, Qatar, covered the need for safe passage of U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghan partners, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Taliban terrorists opened fire at a vehicle ferrying security forces in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least four policemen, including an officer, and wounding six others.

The terrorists attacked the police mobile van in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The vehicle was on its way to the Saddar police station when it came under the attack, police said.

Four policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed and six others were injured in the attack, they said, adding that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Lakki Marwat police spokesperson said the attack was launched in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in an exchange of fire between the police and the terrorists.

During the gunfight, six policemen were injured, he said.

A police statement said that the militants were equipped with advanced and heavy weaponry, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The police were on alert and the attackers had to flee when the police returned fire, it said.

The terrorists fled while taking advantage of the darkness, it added.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack in a statement, the report said.

Condemning the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the sacrifices of police officers in the war against terrorism were unforgettable and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

"Police are performing magnificent duties against the terrorist as the first line of defence. Elimination of terrorism is a must for Pakistan's survival and development, Shehbaz said in a statement.

The latest attack comes as terrorism-related incidents are surging in Pakistan. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has worsened with terrorist groups conducting attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the Taliban group broke down in November, the TTP has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police.

In January, a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed 84 people and injured many others.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives a 139 per cent spike and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country, the report said.

Topics : Taliban | terrorist attacks | Terrorsim

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

