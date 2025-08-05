Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3 injured as California wildfire rages out of control, threatens homes

3 injured as California wildfire rages out of control, threatens homes

The blaze threatened about 450 structures and forced the closure of the highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people in Santa Barbara County

The blaze grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Santa Maria (US)
AP Santa Maria (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

A massive wildfire on Monday was threatening hundreds of homes in central California after injuring at least three people as it tore through Los Padres National Forest.

The Gifford Fire scorched more than 100 square miles (260 square km) of coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and was still burning out of control, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

A motorist was hospitalised with burn injuries after getting out of his vehicle and being overrun by flames, said Flemming Bertelson, a spokesperson for the US Forest Service. Two contract employees assisting firefighters were also hurt when their all-terrain vehicle overturned.

 

The blaze threatened about 450 structures and forced the closure of the highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people in Santa Barbara County. About 65 miles (105 kilometres) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles, the hilly agricultural region is dotted by sprawling California live oaks and Sycamore trees and is known for its wine industry.

The blaze grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield.

That gave us multiple fronts, and the flames started fanning out in many directions, Bertelson said. The fire is gobbling up chapparal and brushland and running up very steep slopes.

Ranchers evacuated cattle as aircraft made water drops on the encroaching flames.

More than 1,000 firefighters were battling hot, dry weather and erratic winds to make progress against the blaze before winds were forecast to whip up around dusk.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : California wildfires California wildfire United States

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

