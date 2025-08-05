Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata group stock rises 11% in two days on announcing Q1 nos, stock split

Tata group stock rises 11% in two days on announcing Q1 nos, stock split

Tata Investment Corporation shares jumped 9.2 per cent in trade after the board approved Q1 results and stock split in 1:10 ratio

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Investment Corporation shares jumped 9.2 per cent, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹7,625 per share on BSE. The stock surged for the second session and gained nearly 11 per cent.  
 
At 10:55 AM, Tata Investment Corporation share price was up 6.89 per cent at ₹7,461 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.43 per cent lower at 80,669.62.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results and stock split 

The buying on the counter came after the company's board in a meeting on August 4, 2025, in market hours, announced the approval of Q1 results along with a stock split. 
 
 
In Q1, the company reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore, as compared to ₹131.07 crore a year ago.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Also Read

q1 results, company quarter 1

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results: PAT net up 11.6% at ₹146.3 cr

Small savings, rate cuts

Dividend, stock split: Asian Paints, Indian Bank & 3 others to go ex-date

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Tata Invest, Mahindra logistics, among 16 to post results

bull market, stock market

Tata Investment share price soars 10% on Tata Capital IPO report

 
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle-layer NBFC.  ALSO READ | Paytm shares fall 2% after large trade; Here's the likely seller 
Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.
 
The stock split in the ratio of 1:10 was also approved by the board, where one stock of face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 stocks of face value of ₹1.
 
"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., on Monday, August 4, 2025, have inter alia considered and approved sub-division of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up," the filing read. 
 
The record date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be intimated after taking the approval of the shareholders of the company. 
 
“The present authorised capital of the company is ₹60,00,00,000, which will be divided into 60,00,00,000 ordinary shares of ₹1 each with power to increase the capital from time to time," the filing read.  ALSO READ | Here's why Policybazaar operator PB Fintech shares are trading lower today

What is stock split?

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by issuing more shares to existing shareholders. This is done without changing the company’s overall market capitalisation.

More From This Section

CSB BANK

Private bank share hits record high, soars 40% so far in CY25. Do you own?

Godfrey Phillips

This cigarette maker zooms 10%, hit record on Q1 show; buy, sell or hold?

Paytm NFC card soundbox

Paytm shares fall 2% after large trade; Here's the likely seller

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 24,650; IT, FMCG stocks drag; BSE down 3%

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Topics : Tata Investment Corporation Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Q1 results Stock Split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon