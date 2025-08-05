Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump sons' employer hoped to gain from Fed grants; later reverses stance

Trump sons' employer hoped to gain from Fed grants; later reverses stance

The New America Acquisition I Corp, which had hired Trump's two sons, has backtracked on a statement in its document that said the company hoped to benefit from grants offered by Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr, President Trump's elder son

As part of their involvement as advisors in the New America Acquisition I Corp, Eric and Donald Trump Jr were awarded three million and two million founder shares, respectively | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The New America Acquisition I Corp, which recently hired US President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, has now revised a public document in which the company stated that it hopes to benefit from grants and other incentives from the federal government, which their father leads. 
According to an Associated Press report, the line was removed from the public document after the media house inquired about the conflict of interest with the Trump family business.
 

Firm removes reference to Trump grants 

On August 4, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s two oldest sons will be receiving ‘founder shares’ worth millions of dollars in New America Acquisition I Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), aimed at investing in US manufacturers.
 
 
A special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a listed shell company that looks to merge with a private company. Through this process, the target company can go public while bypassing some of the regulatory hurdles associated with a traditional IPO.
 
The company filed paperwork on Monday (local time) for a $300 million initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. It plans to raise money by selling new stocks on the Exchange at $10 per share. According to the Associated Press report, the previously published filing stated that the target company (with which the New America Acquisition I Corp will merge) should be “well-positioned” to tap federal or state government incentives. However, the reference was taken out of the revised version.
 

Trump brothers eye $50m paper gain

 
As part of their involvement as advisors in the New America Acquisition I Corp, Eric and Donald Trump Jr were awarded three million and two million founder shares, respectively. If the company is successful in its plan to raise $300 million, the offering would give both Eric and Donald Trump Jr a combined paper wealth of up to $50 million on the first day of trading, based on the value of their founder shares.
 

Family’s business ventures under scrutiny 

The rapidly expanding business ventures by the Trump family have now come under scrutiny as concerns over potential conflicts of interest arise. Previously, the US President also pledged support to boost the cryptocurrency industry, an area where his family has major financial stakes. Trump's family is a major investor in the crypto project World Liberty Financial, and Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr have significant holdings in a bitcoin-mining company. Earlier this year, he launched a Trump-branded memecoin, further deepening the family’s involvement in digital assets.

More From This Section

Asian markets, stock market trading

Asian shares rally, dollar lower against yen on Fed rate cut bets

flash flood, sikkim floods

Frequent disasters expose climate risks to infrastructure in South Asia

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Switzerland flag

Swiss scramble to avert Trump's 39% tariff ahead of looming deadline

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Year after uprising, Bangladesh struggles to find political stability

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon