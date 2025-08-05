Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's services growth hits 14-month high in July on export demand: PMI

China's services growth hits 14-month high in July on export demand: PMI

S&P Global China General Services PMI rose to 52.6 in July from 50.6 the previous month, marking the fastest pace since May last year

china, china flag, Politburo

With new business and activity on the rise, overall business confidence improved | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's services activity expanded at its fastest pace in 14 months in July, fuelled by stronger demand, including a rise in new export orders, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday. 
The S&P Global China General Services PMI rose to 52.6 in July from 50.6 the previous month, marking the fastest pace since May last year. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction. 
The reading contrasted with China's official survey, which showed services activity edging down slightly to 50.0 in July from 50.1 in June. 
The S&P PMI is considered a better read of trends among smaller, export-oriented firms, particularly along the east coast, while the official PMI primarily tracks large and medium-sized enterprises, including state-owned companies. 
 
Meanwhile, the S&P China General Composite PMI dipped to 50.8 in July from 51.3 the previous month. 

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping

No passports, no study abroad: China limits public employees' travel

Artificial Intelligence

China eyes next TikTok boom as firms boost video production with AI

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan defence ministry detects Chinese military activity around territory

Iran Pakistan

Pak, Iran agree to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

China's economy, the world's second largest, slowed less than expected in the second quarter helped by policy measures and factories leveraging the US-China trade truce to front-load shipments. However, concerns remain about the second half of the year as export momentum weakens, prices decline and consumer confidence remains subdued, partly hurt by a prolonged property market downturn. 
According to the S&P Global survey, the fastest growth in new business in a year supported the rise in activity heading into the second half of the year. The new export orders sub-index rose for the first time in three months, bolstered by stronger tourism activity and more stable trade conditions. 
Last week, US and Chinese officials agreed to pursue an extension of their 90-day tariff truce after two days of what both sides called constructive talks in Stockholm. 
The survey showed that after reducing staffing levels in June, service providers increased employment at the quickest rate since July 2024, driven by higher workloads and improved confidence. This led to a slower accumulation of backlogged work. 
Rising costs for raw materials, fuel and salaries kept average input prices in expansion territory in July. As a result, service providers raised their selling prices for the first time in six months. 
With new business and activity on the rise, overall business confidence improved. 
From July, Caixin no longer sponsors the S&P Global China PMI. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump Jr, President Trump's elder son

Trump sons' employer hoped to gain from Fed grants; later reverses stance

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says June jobs data 'rigged', Wall Street and economists disagree

Asian markets, stock market trading

Asian shares rally, dollar lower against yen on Fed rate cut bets

flash flood, sikkim floods

Frequent disasters expose climate risks to infrastructure in South Asia

US President Donald Trump

DOJ probing alleged 2016 'Russiagate' conspiracy against Donald Trump

Topics : Services PMI China China economy S&P global Ratings China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon