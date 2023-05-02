close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

6 injured after gas explosion at recycling plant in Australia's Victoria

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed that six people were hospitalised with upper-body injuries

IANS Canberra
Gas explosion at Aus recycling plant

Gas explosion at Aus recycling plant (Photo | Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six people were injured in a gas explosion at a recycling plant in Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday, according to local media.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Shepparton North at about 8 a.m., with residents in the area reporting a loud bang, which was heard up to a kilometre or so from the site of the blast, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed that six people were hospitalised with upper-body injuries.

Two men were airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, where one of them, believed to be in his 40s, remained in a critical but stable condition.

Four others were taken by road to Goulburn Valley Health in stable condition.

There was no further risk to the public from the incident and none of the nearby businesses needed to be evacuated, said Shepparton police inspector Bruce Simpson.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet, says it respects Indian culture

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

UK hit by fresh round of strikes by health workers over pay and conditions

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Emergency crews told Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the explosion was caused by a metal shredding machine.

WorkSafe Victoria is onsite and interviewing staff to try to determine the cause of the explosion, ABC reported, adding that the facility recycles containers such as aerosol cans and fire extinguishers.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia explosion

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Latest Live: Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar to step down as NCP chief

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Sebi's new rule: Stock brokers can't use clients' funds for bank guarantees

Illustration: ajay mohanty
3 min read

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Centre to infuse equity in 3 OMCs after they announce capex plans: Report

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

ADB
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

IMF, International Monetary Fund
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon