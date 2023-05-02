close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK hit by fresh round of strikes by health workers over pay and conditions

In mid-March, the UK government offered health workers a 5 per cent pay rise for 2023-24, and a one-off bonus to top up last year's salary

IANS London
UK health workers strikes

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Health workers in the U) staged fresh walkouts over pay and conditions, after unions rejected the government's pay offer last month.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) began the strike at 8 p.m. on Sunday, which continue until Monday midnight, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is the third round of strikes by RCN nurses this year, amid the UK's raging cost-of-living crisis.

However, this is the first strike with no national derogations, meaning that "nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt", are taking part, according to the RCN.

Nevertheless, the RCN agreed on Sunday to accept some exemptions, to maintain essential services in the National Health Service (NHS).

The strike action was originally planned to last until Tuesday evening, but under a High Court decision it was cut short by one day.

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

UK's Health board to recruit 900 overseas nurses, mostly Indians: Report

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Global recovery shaky; India to benefit from supply chain changes: WEF

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

ADNOC Gas signs three-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

Ambulance workers also went on strike in areas including London, Yorkshire, Lancashire and Birmingham, represented by the trade union Unite.

In mid-March, the UK government offered health workers a 5 per cent pay rise for 2023-24, and a one-off bonus to top up last year's salary.

However, both RCN and Unite members voted to reject the offer in April, and decided to continue their industrial action.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said the pay offer was not enough considering that the inflation rate in the UK remains in double-digits.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen urged ministers to reopen formal discussions as "nursing staff are looking for a fair settlement that shows the government values and understands their profession".

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UK Strike

First Published: May 02 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK hit by fresh round of strikes by health workers over pay and conditions

UK health workers strikes
2 min read

A commitment to excellence: Lotus Group poised to lead the charge in transforming India's IT landscape

IT Industry
2 min read

Stalin refutes to wade into 'cheap politics' over PTR audio issue

MK Stalin
2 min read

Global recovery shaky; India to benefit from supply chain changes: WEF

Global recovery shaky; India to benefit from supply chain changes: WEF
3 min read

Get 'labour cards': 90% of crimes in Goa due to migrant labourers, says CM

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

IMF, International Monetary Fund
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon