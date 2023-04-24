close

A massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude in New Zealand, no Tsunami alert

As per the NCS, the latitude was -29.95 and the longitude was -178.02 while the earthquake's depth was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
The National Center for Seismology tweeted that a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday. 
The earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST) as stated by the NCS. A -7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on April 24, 2023, at 06:11:52 IST, Longitude: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Area: New Zealand's Kermadec Islands,” the National Center for Seismology posted on Twitter. 



New Zealand earthquake: Overview

National Emergency Management Agency said, "There were no cautions for Tsunamis. New Zealand has no wave danger following the M7.1 Kermadec Islands earthquake. The initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will threaten New Zealand based on current information," it tweeted.
The National Center for Seismology reports that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, with a latitude of -29.95 and a longitude of -178.02. So far, no injuries have been reported. 

Topics : New Zealand earthquake earthquakes Earthquake

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

