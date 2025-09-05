Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, as per the NCS

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:10 AM IST



Afghanistan continued to reel under earthquakes as another tremor of magnitude 4.9 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/09/2025 03:16:43 IST, Lat: 34.57 N, Long: 70.42 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan. "

This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, as per the NCS.

According to the NCS, the first earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred at 10:26 PM on Thursday, and the second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 11:58 PM on the same day.

 

"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 04/09/2025 22:26:29 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.66 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said on X.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/09/2025 23:58:28 IST, Lat: 34.60 N, Long: 70.50 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it said.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing the WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities affected by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, "Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost."

He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Afghanistan Earthquake earthquakes

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

