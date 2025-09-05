Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

Secretary Rubio said that these actions reaffirm President Trump's commitment to protect America's economic prosperity and national security interests in our region

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that the United States would restrict visas of Central American Nationals who are "acting" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America.

The press statement by Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), knowingly direct, authorize, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America."

 

The statement emphasised that the United States is committed to "countering China's corrupt influence in Central America and stopping its attempts to subvert the rule of law."

It also mentioned that steps are being taken to impose visa restrictions under this new policy on a number of Central American nationals who have previously engaged in such activities.

"As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the statement read.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US-China ties 'very good' but Xi gave no credit to US role, says Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi says world faces choice between 'peace or war' as Trump cries conspiracy

China's military, Members of the People's Liberation Army, china

Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

India china

India's rise as China's economic alternative stalls under Trump's tariffs

semiconductors chipmakers

US lawmaker urges tighter AI chip exports to curb China's military edge

Secretary Rubio said that these actions reaffirm President Trump's commitment to protect America's economic prosperity and national security interests in our region.

"We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere," he said.

"We continue to use all available tools to promote safety and security of our region", the statement concluded.

The Secretary of State is on a visit to Ecuador and held a meeting with President Daniel Noboa Azin. He also interacted with the US Embassy "to fight organised crime and end illegal immigration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Alligator Alcatraz

Appeals court stops order to wind down operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Social Media

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

Giorgio Armani

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

Giorgio Armani

As Giorgio Armani passes away, a look at the legacy of the king of fashion

Earthquake

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts southeastern region of Afghanistan

Topics : Marco Rubio US China Visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon