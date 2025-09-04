Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

The fashion designer had been ailing for some time; over the course of his career, he dressed some of the world's biggest names, but also made high fashion more accessible to the people

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern style and elegance, died at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion firm confirmed on Thursday.
 
“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.
 
Armani had been in poor health for some time and, for the first time in his career, was absent from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, according to Reuters.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

