Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern style and elegance, died at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion firm confirmed on Thursday.
“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.
Armani had been in poor health for some time and, for the first time in his career, was absent from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, according to Reuters.