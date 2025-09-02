Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, thousands injured

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, thousands injured

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours

Afghanistan earthquake

The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly

AP Jalalabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll from a strong earthquake in Afghanistan's east rose to 900, with 3,000 people injured, an official said Tuesday as rescue teams scoured the area for survivors.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours.

The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly, Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press.

The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Vladimir Putin

Xi, Putin meet in Beijing to reaffirm 'old friend' ties amid US tariffs

Peter Navarro

Modi must be with us, says Navarro after India-China-Russia SCO talks

Laurent Freixe, Nestle former CEO

Nestle dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over code breach, appoints Navratil

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un crosses into China by train to attend parade with Xi, Putin

Nicolas Maduro

Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

Topics : Afghanistan Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon