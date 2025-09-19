Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Afghanistan should decide on US return to Bagram Air Base, says China

Afghanistan should decide on US return to Bagram Air Base, says China

China respects Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said

china Flag, China

China on Friday said the decision to re-establish US presence at Bagram Air Base should be left to Afghanistan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Friday said the decision to re-establish US presence at Bagram Air Base should be left to Afghanistan and its people while responding to President Donald Trump's remarks that Washington is trying to get back the strategic facility for its close proximity to China.

China respects Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here while responding to a question on Trump's comments.

The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of Afghan people, Lin said.

Our stress is that hyping up regional tensions does not win support. We hope relevant sides could play a constructive role for regional stability, he said. 

 

Trump on Thursday spoke of US plans to acquire the sprawling air base four years after American troops' chaotic withdrawal following the orders from his predecessor, Joe Biden, as Taliban militants took control of Kabul.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Trump, Xi set to discuss TikTok deal, future of US-China relations

US President Donald Trump

Trump halts $400 mn Taiwan military aid amid push for China trade deal

rare earth magnet, magnet

China's rare earth exports hit record high in August ahead of Xi-Trump call

United Nations

UN faces funding crunch as China, US delay billions in contributions

TikTok

What to know about TikTok, algorithm, US-China deal to keep it running

Trump said he would like to reacquire the strategic air base because it is located close to China.

We're trying to get it back because they need things from us, Trump said, referring to the talks between the interim Afghanistan government led by the Taliban and the US interlocutors to re-establish relations.

He said US presence at Bagram is of value because of its proximity to China which is emerging as a significant economic and military competitor to the US.

But one of the reasons we want that base is, as you know, it's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. So a lot of things are happening, he said.

For its part, China has established diplomatic relations with the Taliban government soon after it seized power in Kabul and made investments to revive a copper mine and extract oil.

Trump made the comments during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he wrapped up his visit to the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cows painted with zebra-like stripes

What happens when you paint cows like zebras? Less bug bites and a prize

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Hungary, following Trump, will designate Antifa terrorist group: PM Orban

Softbank

SoftBank to trim Vision Fund team by 20% to focus on Son's AI projects

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pressures broadcasters over coverage, escalating attack on speech

France

In managing national debt, France could borrow a leaf from Indiapremium

Topics : Donald Trump US China Afghanistan US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon