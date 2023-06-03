close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

African court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

The court also directed that moderators' contracts be extended and also barred Meta and Sama from sacking them

IANS San Francisco
Meta, Facebook, Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court has ruled that Meta (formerly Facebook) does employ third-party content moderators, sending a blow to the social network which said it is not the moderators' employer.

In the lawsuit filed in March, 184 moderators in Kenya had sued Meta and its content review partner in Africa, a company called Sama, for unlawful dismissal.

They also alleged that Meta's new content review partner on the continent, Majorel, blacklisted them on instruction by the tech giant, reports TechCrunch.

Justice Byram Ongaya of Kenya's employment and labor relations court said in a ruling that Sama was "merely an agent or manager."

Sama disputed this, saying "Meta is a client of Sama's and Sama is not legally empowered to act on behalf of Meta."

"The third respondent (Sama) was acting as an agent of the owner of the work of content moderation the first and second respondents (Meta Platforms Inc and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited), there is nothing in the arrangements to absolve the first and second respondents as the primary and principal employers of the content moderators," the ruling read.

Also Read

Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook

Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Social media platform Mastodon hits over 10mn registered accounts

Pak hikes next fiscal's budget; hints at holding general polls this year

YouTube stops removing fake US presidential election fraud claims

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

President Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise US debt ceiling

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

Meta did not comment on the ruling.

The court also directed that moderators' contracts be extended and also barred Meta and Sama from sacking them.

The ruling said there was no suitable justification for the redundancies, and that it had "found that the job of content moderation is available. The applicants will continue working upon the prevailing or better terms in the interim."

The moderators alleged that Sama fired them illegally after failing to issue them with redundancy notices as required by Kenyan law.

--IANS

na/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Africa Facebook Social Media

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Now its Centre's turn to create 2 cr jobs as promised: Shivakumar

Shivakumar
2 min read

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Pawar

Ajit Pawar
2 min read

Doctor prescribing cure worse than disease: Chidambaram on sedition law

P Chidambaram
2 min read

Pak hikes next fiscal's budget; hints at holding general polls this year

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
3 min read

Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong

Odisha train crash
1 min read

Most Popular

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

Amazon
1 min read

World's hit online computer class, Harvard's CS50, turns to AI for help

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, tech, education, management, online, digital
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon