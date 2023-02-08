JUST IN
WhatsApp may soon let users schedule calls within group chats: Report
OnePlus 11 5G and India-exclusive OnePlus 11R smartphones launched: Details
Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing search engine, Edge browser
GMRT raise concern over giant telescope functioning, near Pune-Nashik route
OnePlus 11 5G review: A pro-grade phone even if it does not have it in name
Microsoft to revamp its web browser and search engine with more AI
Microsoft packs Bing engine, Edge browser with AI in challenge to Google
Mobile device makers mull fee for Google to pre-install its apps
ChatGPT owner OpenAI gets into top 50 global sites as visits hit 672 mn
Apple cuts iPhone 14 models prices by up to $125 in China to boost sales
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones with Spatial audio launched: Details
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook

Creators can now search comments by keywords including emojis, commenter names and date on their posts

Topics
Metaverse | Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta has introduced new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook, making it easier for them to view moderation statistics and manage conversations.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday from its 'Meta for Creators' account on Facebook.

"View what criteria are met for hiding comments with the inline comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist," the company said.

Creators can also now view "moderation statistics", like the number of comments hidden in the last 30 days, by seeing the insights in the "Moderation Assist's Activity Log."

Moreover, creators can now search comments by keywords including emojis, commenter names and date on their posts and "take bulk actions, such as liking or hiding, through Comments Manager in Professional Dashboard," the company said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta had announced that it is bringing updates to its ad system, including removing gender as an option for advertisers to reach users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram.

Age and location will be the only information about a teen that the company will use to show them advertisements, which will make sure that teens see ads that are meant for their age and products and services available where they live.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU