Social media platform Mastodon hits over 10mn registered accounts

Decentralised platform Mastodon on Tuesday announced that it has crossed more than 10 million registered accounts.

The platform posted from its 'Mastodon Users' account: "1,00,51,051 accounts; +1,742 in the last hour; +40,108 in the last day; +1,95,936 in the last week."

In December last year, the decentralised platform had announced that it reached over 2 million subscribers after Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Mastodon had jumped from approximately 300K monthly active users to 2.5 million, which included journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations, between last October and November.

"At Mastodon, we believe that there doesn't have to be a middleman between you and your audience and that journalists and government institutions especially should not have to rely on a private platform to reach the public," the platform had said.

"Our free and open-source software enables anyone to run a social media platform entirely on their own infrastructure, entirely under their own control, while connecting to a global decentralised social network," it added.

