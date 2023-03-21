JUST IN
Google giving some Pixel Superfans chance to try Bard AI: Report
Business Standard

Social media platform Mastodon hits over 10mn registered accounts

Mastodon had jumped from approximately 300K monthly active users to 2.5 million, which included journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations, between last October and November

Topics
Social Media | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Decentralised social media platform Mastodon on Tuesday announced that it has crossed more than 10 million registered accounts.

The platform posted from its 'Mastodon Users' account: "1,00,51,051 accounts; +1,742 in the last hour; +40,108 in the last day; +1,95,936 in the last week."

In December last year, the decentralised social media platform had announced that it reached over 2 million subscribers after Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Mastodon had jumped from approximately 300K monthly active users to 2.5 million, which included journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations, between last October and November.

"At Mastodon, we believe that there doesn't have to be a middleman between you and your audience and that journalists and government institutions especially should not have to rely on a private platform to reach the public," the social media platform had said.

"Our free and open-source software enables anyone to run a social media platform entirely on their own infrastructure, entirely under their own control, while connecting to a global decentralised social network," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Social Media

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:58 IST

