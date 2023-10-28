close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out

The official added that two sides have still not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics

US China

US President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo: AP/PTI

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, according to a U.S. official familiar with the planning.
The two sides worked out an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the summit as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The official added that two sides have still not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics.
The White House said in a statement following Friday's meetings that the two sides were working toward a Biden-Xi face-to-face on the sidelines of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific countries.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon: Jake Sullivan to Chinese diplomat

China's foreign minister Wang Yi heads to Moscow after meeting US NSA

Blinken arrives Beijing on mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

US lawmakers led by Schumer arrive in China on first such visit since 2019

Release of hostages requires Israel ceasefire, says Hamas official

UNGA set to vote on nonbinding resolution for 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza

UAE will not host next year's COP29 climate talks, says official

JPMorgan chief Dimon to sell some of his own company stock for first tim

Federal Reserve expected to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged

Topics : Joe Biden US China Xi Jinping

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon