close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, yet another Hindu temple vandalised in Australia

Temple authorities also found a Khalistani flag hanging on the gate, and reported the matter to New South Wales police

IANS Melbourne
Khalistan

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Hindu temple in Australia has been vandalised just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country on May 23.

The front wall of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Rosehill suburb of western Sydney was spray-painted with the message "Declare Modi Terrorist" early on Friday morning, The Australia Today reported.

"When I came this morning for prayers I saw ugly vandalism on the front wall," Sejal Patel, a daily visitor to the temple, said.

Temple authorities also found a Khalistani flag hanging on the gate, and reported the matter to New South Wales police.

According to the report, police officers visited the temple and have been provided with the CCTV footage of the attack.

This incident comes after a brief almost two months of Khalistan activities in Australia.

Also Read

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues

Your voice is India's voice: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Canada summons Chinese envoy over political interference allegations

Pakistan likely to pay for importing Russian crude in Chinese currency

As AI stirs tech space, Prez Biden summons Pichai, Nadella for discussions

Big tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Harris

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

In March, the boundary wall of the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalised.

In January alone, three Hindu temples in Melbourne were defaced with anti-India graffiti and pro-Bhindranwale slogans by Khalistani supporters, and later, temple priests received threatening calls to raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans.

Following vandalisation of Hindu temples, Khalistani flags were found attached to the Indian consulate in Brisbane in February -- just days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Australia.

India has time and again registered a strong protest with the Australian government asking it to take swift action and bring perpetraters to the book.

During his visit to India this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured Modi of strict action, saying that safety of the Indian community is a priority of his government.

Modi is scheduled to travel to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia in May with the power-packed visit concluding Down Under where he will attend the Quad summit from May 23-24 in Sydney.

--IANS

mi/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Australia Khalistan issue Hindu temples

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
2 min read

Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; says BJP will win

Bommai
4 min read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Galaxy S23
2 min read

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

Profit
2 min read

Shah cancels K'taka poll campaign; to closely monitor violence-hit Manipur

Photo: PTI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

US jobless data
3 min read

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir map, Ladakh map
1 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon